Biden to Nominate California Attorney General Becerra as Secretary of Health - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Joe Biden intends to pick California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of health and human services, The New York Times reports.

Becerra has been a defender of the Affordable Care Act.

If confirmed, he will become the first Latino to lead the department and will face the challenging task of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC reported on Sunday that Biden offered Becerra the position in a phone call on Friday.

US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team in November, while continuing to dispute the outcome of the presidential election.