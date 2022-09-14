Biden to Nominate Career Diplomat Lynne Tracy as Next US Ambassador to Russia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:57 PM

US President Joe Biden is expected to nominate current Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy to serve as the new chief of the mission in Russia, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the know

The US Administration is hopeful that Tracy will take her post swiftly to replace John Sullivan who stepped down earlier tin September, and Washington has already given Tracy's name to Moscow to begin that process, the report said.

Tracy speaks Russian and served in Moscow as Deputy Chief of Mission from 2014 to 2017. She would be the first female US ambassador to serve in Russia.

