Biden to Nominate Career Diplomats as US Envoys to Somalia, 8 More Nations - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Joe Biden has announced his intention to nominate nine career members of the Senior Foreign Service as his ambassadors to Somalia and eight other countries, the White House announced in a press release.

Biden will nominate Larry Edward Andre to be US ambassador to Somalia, Elizabeth Moore Aubin as ambassador to Algeria, Steven Bondy as ambassador to Bahrain, Maria Brewer as ambassador to Lesotho, Marc Evans Knapper as ambassador to Vietnam and Christopher John Lamora as ambassador to Cameroon, the White House said.

The president will also nominate Tulinabo Mushingi as ambassador to Angola and to Sao Tome and Principe and Michael Raynor as ambassador to Senegal as well as simultaneously serving as US ambassador to Guinea-Bissau while Eugene Young will be nominated to be ambassador to Congo, the release added.