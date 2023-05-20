Biden to Nominate Career Foreign Service Officer as Haiti Ambassador - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden intends to nominate career Foreign Service officer Dennis Hankins as the United States' Ambassador to Haiti, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration: Dennis B.

Hankins, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Haiti," the White House said on Friday.

Hankins is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, currently serving as the Foreign Policy Advisor to the National Guard Bureau, the statement said.

Hankins has previously served as Ambassador to Mali and to Guinea, the statement added.