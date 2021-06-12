UrduPoint.com
Biden To Nominate Cuban-Born Ex-Commander For Navy Chief - White House

Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) President Joe Biden named retired naval commander Carlos Del Toro as his nominee for US Navy Secretary, the White House said on Friday.

"Biden announced his intent to nominate... Carlos Del Toro... for Secretary of the Navy," the White House said in a statement.

"Carlos Del Toro is a retired Commander in the US Navy with nearly 40 years' experience in national security and naval operations, budgeting, and acquisition."

Born in Havana, Cuba, the release added, Del Toro immigrated to the United States with his family as refugees in 1962.

As founder of SBG Technology Solutions, he has supported Navy programs, including shipbuilding, AI, cybersecurity and space systems, according to the statement.

