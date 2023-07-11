Open Menu

Biden To Nominate Derek Chollet For Defense Undersecretary For Policy Position - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Biden to Nominate Derek Chollet for Defense Undersecretary for Policy Position - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) President Joe Biden plans to nominate State Department Counselor Derek Chollet to be the next Undersecretary of Defense for Policy to replace Colin Kahl, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The position will become vacant following the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, this week, while Biden has not yet made his decision public, the report said on Monday.

Kahl is going to participate in the NATO summit, which is taking place on July 11-12, the report added.

Before assuming office as the State Department Counselor in January 2021, Chollet also served as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs between June 2012 and November 2014 under then-President Barack Obama.

Chollet was among the US diplomats who were helping negotiate a deal between Germany and the United States in 2021 that threatened new sanctions linked to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe, the report said.

The deal became obsolete in the aftermath of explosions that made the pipeline inoperable.

Related Topics

NATO Barack Obama Russia Europe Threatened Germany Nord Vilnius United States Lithuania January June July November Gas

Recent Stories

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

3 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

3 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

3 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

3 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

3 hours ago
Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

3 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

3 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

3 hours ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

3 hours ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

3 hours ago

More Stories From World