Biden to Nominate Donfireid as Asst. Secretary of State for European Affairs - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden expressed his intention to nominate seven persons on key positions in the State Department, including Karen Donfried as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the White House said in a notice on Thursday.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate seven individuals to fill key roles in the State Department: ... Karen Erika Donfried - Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs," the White House said.

Since April 2014, Donfried has served on the position president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, the notice said.

Previously, she worked as National Intelligence Officer for Europe on the National Intelligence Council, it added.

Biden also announced his intention to nominate individuals to the positions Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern and African affairs, for Diplomatic Security, for International Organizations Affairs and for Conflict and Stabilization Operations, as well as Director General of the Foreign Service.