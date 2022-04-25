Biden to Nominate Envoy to Slovakia Bridget Brink as Ukraine Ambassador - White House

US President Joe Biden will nominate US Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink to serve as ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will nominate US Ambassador to Slovakia Bridget Brink to serve as ambassador to Ukraine, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, President Biden announced his intention to nominate veteran U.S. diplomat Bridget A. Brink to serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine. Bridget A.

Brink, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to the Slovak Republic. Prior to that, she served as Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the U.S. Department of State, with responsibility for issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus," the statement said.

She speaks Russian and has studied Slovak, Serbian, Georgian, and French.