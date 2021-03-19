Biden to Nominate Ex-Astronaut Bill Nelson as Next NASA Chief - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden plans to nominate former astronaut and Senator Bill Nelson to be the next NASA administrator, the Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to nominate former astronaut and Senator Bill Nelson to be the next NASA administrator, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The announcement may come as early as Friday, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Nelson, 78, flew to space in 1986. During his service as US senator in 2001-2019, he oversaw NASA's space programs in Congress.

Nelson was a key supporter of Biden's presidential campaign last year, the report added.