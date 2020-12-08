Biden to Nominate Ex-CENTCOM Chief Austin to Lead Defense Department - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate former commander of US Central Command, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, to be his Secretary of Defense, Politico reported citing three people familiar with the matter.

The report said on Monday that Biden also considered former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson for the post, but there were concerns over his record on expanding family detention, accelerating deportations, and approving drone strikes against civilians.