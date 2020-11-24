Biden to Nominate Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary - Wall Street Journal

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Projected President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the decision.

If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen would become the first woman to hold the job. Mr. Biden's selection positions the 74-year-old labor economist to lead his administration's efforts to drive the recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic.