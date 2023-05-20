UrduPoint.com

Biden To Nominate State Dept. Sanctions Chief As Top US Diplomat On Eurasia - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) President Joe Biden intends to nominate current State Department Sanctions Coordination Office head James O'Brien as Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration... James C. O'Brien, Nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs," the statement said on Friday.

O'Brien previously worked as the first Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs from 2015 to 2017, the statement said.

He later left government service to work as principal and vice chair of the international advisory firm Albright Stonebridge Group, the statement said.

In March, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the departure of former Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

The Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs develops and implements US foreign policy in the region, including on such issues as coordination with NATO, the European Union and other regional organizations.

