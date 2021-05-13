UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Nominate US 'Qualified, Experienced' Ambassador To Israel In Coming Weeks - Psaki

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:23 AM

Biden to Nominate US 'Qualified, Experienced' Ambassador to Israel in Coming Weeks - Psaki

US President Joe Biden will nominate in the coming weeks a well qualified and experienced ambassador to Israel, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will nominate in the coming weeks a well qualified and experienced ambassador to Israel, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will of course will nominate a qualified, experienced ambassador to Israel over the coming weeks. That's in process. When it's ready we will announce that," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson pointed out that Biden has great confidence in the US diplomatic team on the ground lead by the Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Shrier.

Psaki also said that the United States is actively engaged in efforts to deescalate the latest military flare up between Israel and the Palestinians with over 25 calls and meetings already made.

"There has been a lot activity and engagement around these developments over the last few days. Just since this weekend we have had more than 25 high-level calls and meetings by senior US officials with senior officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Arab partners and other stakeholders including the Qataris, the Tunisians, the Jordanians, the Egyptians who as you all know have an important role to play in the region as we move toward deescalation," she said.

Related Topics

Israel White House Lead United States All From Arab

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Serbia adopt safe travel corridor for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Chief Says White Supremacists Top ..

3 minutes ago

Upcoming Northwest Passage Voyage Seeks to Boost U ..

3 minutes ago

Top French Diplomat Blames Gaza Violence on Lack o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.