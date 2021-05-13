Biden to Nominate US 'Qualified, Experienced' Ambassador to Israel in Coming Weeks - Psaki

US President Joe Biden will nominate in the coming weeks a well qualified and experienced ambassador to Israel, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will nominate in the coming weeks a well qualified and experienced ambassador to Israel, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will of course will nominate a qualified, experienced ambassador to Israel over the coming weeks. That's in process. When it's ready we will announce that," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson pointed out that Biden has great confidence in the US diplomatic team on the ground lead by the Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Shrier.

Psaki also said that the United States is actively engaged in efforts to deescalate the latest military flare up between Israel and the Palestinians with over 25 calls and meetings already made.

"There has been a lot activity and engagement around these developments over the last few days. Just since this weekend we have had more than 25 high-level calls and meetings by senior US officials with senior officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Arab partners and other stakeholders including the Qataris, the Tunisians, the Jordanians, the Egyptians who as you all know have an important role to play in the region as we move toward deescalation," she said.