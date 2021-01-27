Biden to Order End of US Reliance on Private Prisons - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign on Tuesday an executive order to bar the Department of Justice from renewing any contracts with private prisons, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"He will also sign an executive order directing the Department of Justice not to renew any contracts with private prisons," Psaki said during a daily press briefing.

She accused private prisons of "profiteering off" Federal inmates and said they were proven less safe both for correctional officers and prisoners.

"President Biden is committed to reducing mass incarceration while making our communities safer," Psaki said.

She described the executive order, ending the federal government reliance on private prisons, as the first step towards that goal.