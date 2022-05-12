UrduPoint.com

Biden To Order Flags At Half-Staff On Thursday For 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Biden to Order Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths - Reports

US President Joe Biden will order flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday to mark the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will order flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday to mark the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths, media said.

Biden released a statement in the morning to commemorate those who died from the virus in the United States and is also expected to address a virtual coronavirus summit later in the day, The Hill reported.

Johns Hopkins Institute puts the number of virus-related deaths in the US at 998,997, with more than 82 million having contracted the disease over the past two years. Cases have reportedly been on the rise, driven by stealthy Omicron subvariants.

Related Topics

Died United States Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Charge d'Af ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Charge d'Affaires to Hand Over Protest

3 minutes ago
 CDA plans jogging tracks for two sub-sectors

CDA plans jogging tracks for two sub-sectors

3 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan files review petition in SC against dec ..

Imran Khan files review petition in SC against decision on ruling NA deputy spea ..

15 minutes ago
 Two gangsters held in kasur

Two gangsters held in kasur

3 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.