Biden to Order Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden will order flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday to mark the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths, media said.

Biden released a statement in the morning to commemorate those who died from the virus in the United States and is also expected to address a virtual coronavirus summit later in the day, The Hill reported.

Johns Hopkins Institute puts the number of virus-related deaths in the US at 998,997, with more than 82 million having contracted the disease over the past two years. Cases have reportedly been on the rise, driven by stealthy Omicron subvariants.