Biden to Participate at Summit of Americas Held in California in June - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) US Prescient Joe Biden will take part at the Summit of the Americas scheduled for the beginning of next month in California, the White House announced in a release on Friday.

"On Wednesday, June 8, the President and the First Lady will be in Los Angeles, California, to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas," the release said. "The Summit will bring together governments from across our hemisphere to focus on pressing challenges, including economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will also travel to Los Angeles to participate in the Summit and associated events."

US national coordinator of the summit Kevin O'Reilly said in a congressional hearing on Thursday the United States will "absolutely" not invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to participate in Summit of the Americas in June,

O'Reilly did not clarify whether the US government had invited representatives of Venezuela's self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido, noting that it is the responsibility of the White House to invite participants.

O'Reilly also noted that the White House should make a decision on whether to invite the Cuban government as it has already invited members of Cuba's civil society.

The Summit of the Americas will take place in Los Angeles on June 6-10.