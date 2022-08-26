UrduPoint.com

Biden To Participate In 77th Session Of United Nations General Assembly - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden will travel to New York on Sunday to participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said in a press release.

"On Sunday, September 18th, President Biden will travel to New York, New York. On Monday, September 19th and Tuesday, September 20th the President will participate in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly," the release said on Thursday.

The 77th session is scheduled to take place on September 13-27.

Meanwhile, Russian diplomats have repeatedly voiced concerns about obtaining visas to attend this and other United Nations events. Earlier in August, Russian Foreign Ministry Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev called on the UN Secretariat to ensure that the United States fulfills its obligations as a host country under the agreement with the United Nations and timely provides all requisite visas.

