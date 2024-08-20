Biden to pass torch to Harris in bittersweet farewell in Chicago

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Joe Biden said Monday he was ready to pass the torch to new Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, as he prepared to give a bittersweet farewell address to the party's convention in Chicago.

Protests against Israel's war in Gaza had threatened to overshadow the US president's big day, but only a few thousand demonstrators turned out instead of the tens of thousands that organizers had predicted.

The speech will nevertheless be one of the most difficult moments in the 81-year-old's long career, as he faces the party that pushed him out of the White House race less than a month ago after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump.

But while he finds himself consigned to being the convention's warm-up act instead of its star, Biden is also expected to receive a hero's welcome as Democrats thank him for stepping aside for Harris.

America's first female, Black and South Asian vice president has turned the presidential race upside down, breathing new life into the Democratic Party and wiping out Trump's lead in the polls.

"I am," Biden told reporters when asked if he was ready to pass the torch to Harris, as he did a sound check at the convention center.

Harris is expected to appear briefly on stage with Biden and give her own hugely anticipated speech at the culmination of the convention on Thursday.

Trump meanwhile tried to drag the attention back to himself with a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania in which he highlighted what he called Harris's "craziness" and said she "has no idea what the hell she's doing" on the economy.

- 'Fulfilling moment' -

The White House said Biden was continuing to fine-tune his speech after his arrival in Chicago and "looks forward to addressing his party and the nation."

"It is a fulfilling moment for him and he's excited," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with Biden on Air Force One.

The aging president will have his family behind him too, with his daughter Ashley and wife Jill set to introduce his primetime speech to thousands of delegates.

Former secretary of state and first lady Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, will also address the convention at the heavily secured United Center in Chicago.

Police have set up a ring of steel around the venue to ward off protests against the Biden-Harris administration's support for Israel since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

More than 1,000 people gathered in Chicago's Union Park chanting "free, free Palestine" as police helicopters flew overhead and motorists honked in support of the pro-Palestinian gathering. Protesters gathered in smaller numbers elsewhere.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of the immigrant campaign group Voces de la Frontera (Voices from the Border), said that "our commitment to defeating fascism does not mean we do not make demands of the Democratic Party."

But while at least one speaker said they were hopeful as many as 50,000 people would participate as the day wore on, there was no sign of that number turning up.

- 'Very sad' -

The day will undoubtedly bring mixed emotions for Biden, who has watched Harris chase down Trump in the polls and enthuse voters in a way that he never achieved during his time as candidate.

Reports have suggested that Biden remains bitter at top Democrats including former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi for pushing him out of the contest.

But as he sees out the last months of his presidency, he will be all too aware that his legacy hinges on whether Harris can beat the 78-year-old Republican former president -- and that if she doesn't, many will blame him for clinging on so long.

Delegates gathering in Chicago were already preparing for an emotional farewell.

"Tonight we honor President Joe Biden and his legacy," said Luciano Garza, 61, from south Texas.

"It's surreal, it's very sad, but we're hopeful, and what he has done is pass the torch on to Kamala Harris, who will continue his legacy and her own policies."

Trump, meanwhile, has been sent into a tailspin by what he calls the "coup" by Democrats.

While Democrats meet in Chicago, the Republican is crisscrossing the country, with rallies scheduled in Michigan, North Carolina and Arizona through the week.

In another attempt to shift attention from Harris, Republicans in the House of Representatives lodged a formal impeachment report against Biden.