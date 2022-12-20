Biden to Pay Historic Visit to Japanese City of Nagasaki in May 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Japanese city of Nagasaki during his trip to the summit of G7 world leaders in Japan in May 2023, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. The Group of Seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Should the trip to Nagasaki be confirmed, it would be the first time a sitting US president visit the southwestern Japanese city hit with an atomic bomb in the final days of World War II, the media said, adding that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would likely accompany Biden during the visit.

In May 2016, former US President Barack Obama paid a historic visit to Hiroshima, making him the first US president to the city since World War II.

In August, Japan marked 77 years since a US B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 people. The second atomic bomb strike on the Japanese city of Nagasaki three days later killed 70,000 people.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only use of nuclear weapons for warfare in history.

The bombings caused Japan to declare surrender on August 14, 1945, bringing World War II to an end.