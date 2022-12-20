UrduPoint.com

Biden To Pay Historic Visit To Japanese City Of Nagasaki In May 2023 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Biden to Pay Historic Visit to Japanese City of Nagasaki in May 2023 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Japanese city of Nagasaki during his trip to the summit of G7 world leaders in Japan in May 2023, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21, 2023. The Group of Seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Should the trip to Nagasaki be confirmed, it would be the first time a sitting US president visit the southwestern Japanese city hit with an atomic bomb in the final days of World War II, the media said, adding that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would likely accompany Biden during the visit.

In May 2016, former US President Barack Obama paid a historic visit to Hiroshima, making him the first US president to the city since World War II.

In August, Japan marked 77 years since a US B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing about 140,000 people. The second atomic bomb strike on the Japanese city of Nagasaki three days later killed 70,000 people.

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only use of nuclear weapons for warfare in history.

The bombings caused Japan to declare surrender on August 14, 1945, bringing World War II to an end. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Barack Obama Canada Nuclear France Visit Germany Nagasaki Hiroshima Italy United Kingdom Japan United States May August 2016 World War Media From

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

21 minutes ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

29 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

37 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDMâ€™s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDMâ€™s no-confidence motion as collusion

56 minutes ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

1 hour ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.