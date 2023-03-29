Biden to Pledge $690Mln in Funding for Democracy Programs Overseas - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will declare open the Summit for Democracy on Wednesday with a pledge of up to $690 million in extra funding for US democracy programs abroad, a senior administration official said.

The White House official told reporters that the funding was aimed at bolstering democratic renewal around the globe.

The money comes on top of $400 million that the Biden administration promised to its allies during the first Summit for Democracy in December 2021.

Biden will co-host the two-day virtual summit together with the South Korean, Dutch, Zambian and Costa Rican leaders. Some 120 world leaders have been invited to participate in the event that Washington hopes will deliver a lasting framework for cooperation.