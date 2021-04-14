Biden to Pledge Continued US Support for Afghan Forces After Withdrawal - Speech Excerpts

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will pledge that Washington will continue to provide assistance to Afghan forces after completing its withdrawal from the war-torn nation, the White House said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will pledge that Washington will continue to provide assistance to Afghan forces after completing its withdrawal from the war-torn nation, the White House said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later in the day.

Biden in the speech will formally announce that the US intends to complete a troop withdrawal by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which the administration of former President George W. Bush started operations against the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the country.

"We will keep providing assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Along with our partners, we are training and equipping nearly 300,000 personnel. And they continue to fight valiantly on behalf of their country and defend the Afghan people, at great cost," Biden will say, according to the excerpts.