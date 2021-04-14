UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Pledge Continued US Support For Afghan Forces After Withdrawal - Speech Excerpts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 07:43 PM

Biden to Pledge Continued US Support for Afghan Forces After Withdrawal - Speech Excerpts

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will pledge that Washington will continue to provide assistance to Afghan forces after completing its withdrawal from the war-torn nation, the White House said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday will pledge that Washington will continue to provide assistance to Afghan forces after completing its withdrawal from the war-torn nation, the White House said in excerpts of a speech he will deliver later in the day.

Biden in the speech will formally announce that the US intends to complete a troop withdrawal by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after which the administration of former President George W. Bush started operations against the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the country.

"We will keep providing assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. Along with our partners, we are training and equipping nearly 300,000 personnel. And they continue to fight valiantly on behalf of their country and defend the Afghan people, at great cost," Biden will say, according to the excerpts.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Washington George W. Bush White House September From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

1 minute ago

Heads of Russian, Iranian Delegations Discuss JCPO ..

3 minutes ago

OSCE Chair Holds 'Fruitful' Talks With Uzbek Forei ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Kazakhstan to Test Joint Air Defense in 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Final preparations underway for Arabian Travel Mar ..

31 minutes ago

28 criminals held, contraband seized

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.