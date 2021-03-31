Biden to propose $2 trillion infrastructure plan: official

US President Joe Biden will on Wednesday unveil a plan to invest $2 trillion over eight years in national infrastructure with a focus on transport, a White House official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will on Wednesday unveil a plan to invest $2 trillion over eight years in national infrastructure with a focus on transport, a White House official said.

Biden will present his plan during a speech in Pittsburgh, with $620 billion budgeted to modernize the country's transport network, including 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of roads and highways.

The plan "will create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuild our country's infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China," the senior administration official said.