UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Propose $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan: Official

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:31 PM

Biden to propose $2 trillion infrastructure plan: official

US President Joe Biden will on Wednesday unveil a plan to invest $2 trillion over eight years in national infrastructure with a focus on transport, a White House official said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will on Wednesday unveil a plan to invest $2 trillion over eight years in national infrastructure with a focus on transport, a White House official said.

Biden will present his plan during a speech in Pittsburgh, with $620 billion budgeted to modernize the country's transport network, including 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of roads and highways.

The plan "will create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuild our country's infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China," the senior administration official said.

Related Topics

China White House Pittsburgh United States Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi lays wreath at Ismael Sama ..

10 minutes ago

Biden to propose increasing corporate tax from 21% ..

10 minutes ago

Gold, cell phones recovered from bathroom of Bacha ..

10 minutes ago

NAB's anti-corruption strategy yielding results, 6 ..

10 minutes ago

MoST considers plan to register Pakistani scientis ..

13 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city in bahawalpur

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.