Biden To Propose Increasing Corporate Tax From 21% To 28%: Official
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:31 PM
US President Joe Biden will on Wednesday propose raising corporate tax from 21 percent to 28 percent to finance an ambitious plan to invest in infrastructure
"The president is proposing to fundamentally reform the corporate tax code so that it incentivizes job creation and investment... and ensures that large corporations are paying their fair share," a senior official said.