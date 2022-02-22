UrduPoint.com

Biden To Provide Update On Russia, Ukraine On Tuesday At 2 P.m. - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 2 p.m. - White House

US President Joe Biden will deliver a statement on Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver a statement on Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule.

"2:00 p.m. The President provides an update on Russia and Ukraine," the schedule said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House P

Recent Stories

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal hea ..

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal health coverage initiative: Farru ..

3 minutes ago
 IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

3 minutes ago
 Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after r ..

Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after rebel recognition

3 minutes ago
 Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukrain ..

Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukraine's Interests - Kuleba

3 minutes ago
 Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder ..

Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty on Federal Hate Crimes ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden to speak on Russia's actions in Ukraine at 2 ..

Biden to speak on Russia's actions in Ukraine at 2:00 pm (1900 GMT): W.House

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>