Biden To Provide Update On Russia, Ukraine On Tuesday At 2 P.m. - White House
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver a statement on Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule.
"2:00 p.m. The President provides an update on Russia and Ukraine," the schedule said.