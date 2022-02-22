Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 1 p.m. - White House

US President Joe Biden will deliver a statement on Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver a statement on Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday afternoon, according to the White House schedule.

"2:00 p.m. The President provides an update on Russia and Ukraine," the schedule said but the term was later revised to 1:00 pm EST.

Biden will speak about US and Western sanctions with regard to Russia's move into the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, the Washington Post reported.

Biden's address will be the first one since Russia decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.