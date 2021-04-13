UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Pull All US Forces Out Of Afghanistan By September 11, Not May 1 - Reports

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:23 PM

Biden to Pull All US Forces Out of Afghanistan by September 11, Not May 1 - Reports

President Joe Biden has decided to fully evacuate all US forces from Afghanistan in a phased withdrawal to be completed by September instead of the May 1 deadline that previous president Donald Trump promised to the Taliban in the Doha agreement last year, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) President Joe Biden has decided to fully evacuate all US forces from Afghanistan in a phased withdrawal to be completed by September instead of the May 1 deadline that previous president Donald Trump promised to the Taliban in the Doha agreement last year, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Biden will order and implement the withdrawal of all US troops out of Afghanistan from Afghanistan over the summer, completing the operation by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) attacks that destroyed the World Trade Towers in New York City and seriously damaged the Pentagon, the report said.

The president is expected to announce his new timetable on Wednesday, the report added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World Russia Washington Pentagon Trump Doha New York May September Post All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

39 minutes ago

Nankan Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur no longer under L ..

17 seconds ago

Gatland glad of 'new voice' Townsend in Lions coac ..

20 seconds ago

Burkina ex-president Compaore to face trial for pr ..

3 minutes ago

Murad Saeed inaugurates volleyball, basketball cou ..

3 minutes ago

Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands nearly $1 bl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.