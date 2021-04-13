Biden To Pull All US Forces Out Of Afghanistan By September 11, Not May 1 - Reports
Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:23 PM
President Joe Biden has decided to fully evacuate all US forces from Afghanistan in a phased withdrawal to be completed by September instead of the May 1 deadline that previous president Donald Trump promised to the Taliban in the Doha agreement last year, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter
Biden will order and implement the withdrawal of all US troops out of Afghanistan from Afghanistan over the summer, completing the operation by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) attacks that destroyed the World Trade Towers in New York City and seriously damaged the Pentagon, the report said.
The president is expected to announce his new timetable on Wednesday, the report added.