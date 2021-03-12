UrduPoint.com
Biden To Push All US Adults To Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By May 1 - White House

Biden to Push All US Adults to Be Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine by May 1 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) President Joe Biden will seek to make eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine open to all adults in the United States by May 1, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, in the next phase of our vaccination effort, the President will announce that he will direct states, Tribes, and territories to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine no later than May 1st," the release said on Thursday.

The White House says Biden's plan puts the United States on a path to get closer to normal by July 4.

Biden will give a speech Thursday evening to layout his administration's next steps in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

