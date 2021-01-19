Biden to Put Forth New Immigration Proposal on Inauguration Day - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to present a legislative proposal on immigration on the day of his inauguration, The Washington Post reports citing officials from Biden's transition team.

The proposal that is expected to be sent to Congress on Wednesday includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for immigrants without legal status and an expansion of refugee admissions.

Immigrants will need to meet certain requirements to qualify for the new program, including a background check and proper tax payment and must have been in the United States as of January 1, The Washington Post said.

Qualifying immigrants will get a temporary status for five years after which they will be granted a green card. They will then be able to apply for citizenship after three years.