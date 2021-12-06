Biden to Raise Buildup Near Ukraine, Other Critical Issues in Call With Putin - Official

US President Joe Biden will raise concerns about the buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine along with other critical issues, such as cyber security and the Iran nuclear program, during an upcoming call with President Vladimir Putin, a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will raise concerns about the buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine along with other critical issues, such as cyber security and the Iran nuclear program, during an upcoming call with President Vladimir Putin, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The two are set to have a video call on Tuesday.

"President Biden will obviously raise our concerns with Russia's military buildup and plans with respect to Ukraine. The agenda will also cover a number of other critical issues, including strategic stability, cyber, and Iran's nuclear program.

.. (Biden) will make clear that there will be very real costs should Russia choose to proceed, but he will also make clear that there is an effective way forward with respect to diplomacy," the official said.

Biden will make clear during the call - without any kind of "rhetorical flourish or finger-wagging" - what the United States is prepared to do both in respect to deterrence and in respect to diplomacy, the official added.