UrduPoint.com

Biden To Raise Buildup Near Ukraine, Other Critical Issues In Call With Putin - Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:12 PM

Biden to Raise Buildup Near Ukraine, Other Critical Issues in Call With Putin - Official

US President Joe Biden will raise concerns about the buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine along with other critical issues, such as cyber security and the Iran nuclear program, during an upcoming call with President Vladimir Putin, a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will raise concerns about the buildup of Russian military forces near the border with Ukraine along with other critical issues, such as cyber security and the Iran nuclear program, during an upcoming call with President Vladimir Putin, a senior administration official said on Monday.

The two are set to have a video call on Tuesday.

"President Biden will obviously raise our concerns with Russia's military buildup and plans with respect to Ukraine. The agenda will also cover a number of other critical issues, including strategic stability, cyber, and Iran's nuclear program.

.. (Biden) will make clear that there will be very real costs should Russia choose to proceed, but he will also make clear that there is an effective way forward with respect to diplomacy," the official said.

Biden will make clear during the call - without any kind of "rhetorical flourish or finger-wagging" - what the United States is prepared to do both in respect to deterrence and in respect to diplomacy, the official added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin United States Border

Recent Stories

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to ..

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to ex ..

15 minutes ago
 SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

15 minutes ago
 NSP to ensure human, economic security: NSA

NSP to ensure human, economic security: NSA

3 minutes ago
 Russian Hackers Not Easing Up Spying Efforts Again ..

Russian Hackers Not Easing Up Spying Efforts Against US, Allies - Cybersecurity ..

3 minutes ago
 CSTO Council on Biological Security to Start Worki ..

CSTO Council on Biological Security to Start Working in 2022 - Deputy Secretary ..

3 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi departs for Brussels to co-chair Pakist ..

FM Qureshi departs for Brussels to co-chair Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.