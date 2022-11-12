(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden is going to raise the issue of North Korea with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a bilateral meeting on Monday ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The president will certainly raise the issue of North Korea with the Chinese president," Sullivan told journalists aboard Air Force One en route to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, when asked whether Biden will discuss the issue with Xi.