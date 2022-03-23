UrduPoint.com

Biden To Raise Question Of China's Role In Ukraine Conflict While In Europe - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Biden to Raise Question of China's Role in Ukraine Conflict While in Europe - Sullivan

US President Joe Biden will raise the question of China's involvement in the Ukraine conflict during his upcoming trip to Europe, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will raise the question of China's involvement in the Ukraine conflict during his upcoming trip to Europe, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"President Biden to raise the question of China's participation in conflict while he is in Brussels," he said.

