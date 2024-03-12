Biden To Reassure Polish Leaders As Ukraine Fears Mount
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) US President Joe Biden hosts Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the White House Tuesday to try to reassure key NATO ally Warsaw of Washington's support after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Duda urged NATO allies before the visit to up their spending in response to growing fears about Moscow's aggression, and will reportedly ask Biden to send more US troops to the alliance's eastern flank with Russia.
Alarm is growing among US allies as Congress blocks aid for Ukraine, and after Biden's election rival Donald Trump threatened to cut funding for Kyiv if elected while encouraging Russia to invade NATO countries that fail to pay their dues.
Biden's unusual joint meeting with both hard-right Duda and pro-EU Tusk also underscores US concerns that deep-seated tensions between the Polish leaders could harm the Western alliance.
Biden has made support for Ukraine a key plank of his foreign policy but played down a report that Warsaw would seek an increase in the number of US forces stationed in eastern Europe to guard against Russia.
"There's no need for more troops at the Polish border. But I'm meeting with the Polish leaders tomorrow," Biden told reporters on the eve of the talks.
But the meeting, on the 25th anniversary of the day former Soviet-bloc Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined NATO, will inevitably focus on reassuring Poland of US backing.
"The leaders will reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal war of conquest," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Trump's Republicans have however been holding up a crucial multi-billion-dollar military assistance package for Ukraine, allowing Russia to make a series of recent gains.
A US intelligence assessment published Monday said that the "deadlock plays to Russia's strategic military advantages and is increasingly shifting the momentum in Moscow's favor.
"
- 'Russian aggression' -
Meanwhile in Warsaw, prime minister and former EU chief Tusk won elections in October and has since faced near-daily battles with right-wing president Duda, raising concerns of political instability.
Biden would discuss "democratic values" with the feuding pair, the White House's Jean-Pierre added.
But the two have been relatively unified on Ukraine, which Poland has wholeheartedly supported since Russia's February 2022 invasion, while taking in hundreds of thousands of refugees.
The war has sparked fears in Poland and other eastern European countries that an aggressive Russia could strike a NATO nation next if it is allowed to win in Ukraine.
Biden has also warned that Putin "won't stop" with Ukraine.
Before leaving for Washington, Duda said on Monday that NATO members should increase their defense spending to three percent of GDP in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.
The Western defense alliance currently has a defense spending target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, though Poland already spends around 4 percent and the United States spends 3.5 percent.
Duda said NATO must give a "clear and courageous response to Russian aggression".
"This response will consist of increasing the military capacity of the North Atlantic Alliance," he added.
Kyiv and many Western allies have also been unnerved by the prospect of a White House comeback by Trump in November's US presidential election.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- a Trump ally who is one of the few EU leaders to maintain relations with the Kremlin -- said Trump told him during a meeting at the weekend that he would "not give a penny" to the war in Ukraine.
Recent Stories
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities
Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms
More Stories From World
-
Haiti PM agrees to leave in regional push to end crisis4 minutes ago
-
China, Iran, Russia hold joint naval drills near Gulf of Oman14 minutes ago
-
Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks14 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update14 minutes ago
-
Haiti PM has agreed to resign: president of Guyana14 minutes ago
-
'It was an oasis': Mexico City frets about water24 minutes ago
-
'Lucky loser' Nardi stuns Djokovic in Indian Wells upset44 minutes ago
-
Haiti PM has agreed to resign: Guyana president, US official1 hour ago
-
Djokovic vows to play Miami after Indian Wells shock1 hour ago
-
Outgoing Haitian PM welcome to stay in US: official1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Watchdogs probe 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane2 hours ago