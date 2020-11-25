UrduPoint.com
Biden To Receive 1st Presidential Daily Briefing On Monday - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Joe Biden is expected to receive his first presidential daily briefing from the incumbent administration on November 30, Biden's transition team advisor Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We are working with the DNI and the White House on the President-elect and the Vice President-elect receiving the PDB. We expect the first briefing to take place on Monday," Psaki said during an online briefing.

The President's Daily Briefing is a daily rundown of threats and intelligence developments compiled by the national security community for the US leadership.

US President Donald Trump authorized on Monday the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to his Democratic rival while continuing to dispute the validity of the November election and refusing to concede.

Psaki said that sharing classified information with Biden's team has already begun.

