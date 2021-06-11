Biden to Receive Merkel in White House on July 15 to Discuss Common Challenges - Psaki

US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on July 15 to discuss coronavirus pandemic, climate change and international security, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will receive German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House on July 15 to discuss coronavirus pandemic, climate change and international security, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany to the White House on July 15, 2021.

Chancellor Merkel's visit will affirm the deep bilateral ties between the United States and Germany. The leaders will discuss their commitment to close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values," Psaki said.