Biden To Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose On Monday - Psaki

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

Biden to Receive Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose on Monday - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden will receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on January 11 in accordance with public health guidance, Biden-Harris transition team spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"On Monday the President-elect will receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in keeping the CDC guidance. This will be 21 days after he received the first dose," Psaki said during a virtual press briefing on Friday.

Both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the vaccine publicly and in separate locations, Psaki added.

More Stories From World

