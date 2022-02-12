Biden to Remain in Contact With Allies on Potential Response to Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will remain engaged with allies and partners on the diplomatic efforts with Russia and on the potential responses should Russia decides to invade Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"President Biden and his team will remain in close contact with our allies and partners to coordinate both on the potential for diplomacy and on any response that is necessary should Putin decide to order military action," Sullivan said during a press briefing.