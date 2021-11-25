WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Biden administration is expected to reinstate the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, as soon as next week, Axios reported, citing US officials.

The MPP policy, which requires asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico during their immigration court proceedings, will first be reinstated in the Texas border cities El Paso and Brownsville and the California border city San Diego, the report said on Wednesday.

In August, a US District Court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to restart MPP followed by the Biden administration's failed attempt to fight this order in the US Supreme Court, which ruled against the bid to end the policy.