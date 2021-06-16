UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Biden to Return to Washington Immediately After Meeting With Putin - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden will return to Washington from a European tour on Wednesday, immediately after meeting in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Biden's daily schedule, shared by the White House.

A pool of journalists is being convened to cover Biden's arrival in Washington, although the exact time of arrival is unknown.

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Putin and two rounds of an expanded-format meeting in Geneva on June 16, according to the schedule.

