Biden to Reveal Potential Cabinet Picks, Choosing Blinken as Secretary of State - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Joe Biden plans to name Antony Blinken, 58, his secretary of state if he becomes the winner of the November presidential election, The New York Times reports.

Blinken held top-level national security and State Department positions during the administration of Barack Obama, working side-by-side with Biden.

According to The New York Times, Biden will announce his cabinet picks on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that Biden also plans to choose Jake Sullivan, who worked for both Biden and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, as national security adviser, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador.