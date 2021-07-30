UrduPoint.com
Biden to Say Unvaccinated Federal Workers Must Mask Up, Take COVID Tests - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will announce during remarks on Thursday that all unvaccinated Federal employees must wear masks at work and take either weekly or twice-weekly COVID tests, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, the President will announce that to help protect workers and their communities, every federal government employee and onsite contractor will be asked to attest to their vaccination status. Anyone who does not attest to being fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask on the job no matter their geographic location, physically distance from all other employees and visitors, comply with a weekly or twice weekly screening testing requirement, and be subject to restrictions on official travel," the White House said.

