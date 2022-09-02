Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine Conflict on US Energy - White House

The Biden administration will ask Congress to approve $2 billion in funding to address the impact the conflict in Ukraine may be having on the US energy supply, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Biden administration will ask Congress to approve $2 billion in funding to address the impact the conflict in Ukraine may be having on the US energy supply, the White House said on Friday.

"We are requesting (from Congress)...

$2 billion to help address the impacts Putin's war has had on domestic energy supply and reduce energy costs in the future," the White House said in a press release.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to the requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to demilitarize and de-Nnazify Ukraine and liberate the Donbas region.