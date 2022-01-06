UrduPoint.com

Biden To Seek Support For Voting Rights Bill During Atlanta Visit January 11 - White House

January 06, 2022

Biden to Seek Support for Voting Rights Bill During Atlanta Visit January 11 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta, Georgia to deliver remarks in support of proposed legislation to protect voting rights in the United States, the White House announced.

"On Tuesday, January 11, President Biden and Vice President Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to speak to the American people about the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections," the announcement said on Wednesday.

The White House explained that new laws were needed to protect the US electoral process from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms.

The legislation was also required to prevent partisan state officials from making efforts to undermine vote counting processes, the announcement added.

Republicans have criticized the proposed bill as an attempt by Democrats to federalize elections in the United States and significantly ensure their chances to win elections.

