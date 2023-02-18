Biden to Send Message to Putin, Russian People During Speech in Poland - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will aim part of his upcoming speech in Poland at Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"I would suspect that you will hear (Biden) messaging Mr.

Putin, as well as the Russian people," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Biden is set to travel to Poland from February 20-22 to meet with Polish and NATO officials, as well as deliver a speech on the eve of the one year anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Biden will not cross over into Ukraine during his trip, with the president's agenda limited to within the city of Warsaw, Kirby added.