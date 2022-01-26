(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The administration of President Joe Biden will send a written response to Russia's security proposals as soon as today, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing administration officials.

The proposal will list general areas where Washington is ready to work with Moscow, including arms control and greater transparency, as well as the placement of missile systems, the report said.