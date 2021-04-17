Biden to Set Final, Increased Refugee Cap for Remainder of Fiscal Year by May 15 - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) President Joe Biden will increase the US refugee admissions cap for the remainder of this year by May 15, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We expect the President to set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15," Psaki said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the White House revealed that the Biden administration would keep the US refugee admissions limit at 15,000 this year as was previously set by the Trump administration.