Biden to Sign Bills to Scrap Russia, Belarus Trade Status, Ban Russian Oil Imports - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will sign legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and to ban Russian oil imports in the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"This is something the President supports, had called for, and certainly plans to sign it," Psaki said during a press briefing.