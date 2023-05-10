UrduPoint.com

Biden To Sign Defense, Surveillance Pacts With Papua New Guinea - PNG Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Biden to Sign Defense, Surveillance Pacts With Papua New Guinea - PNG Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will sign defense and satellite surveillance agreements with Papua New Guinea during his historic visit to the Pacific Island nation later this month, PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkachenko told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

According to Tkachenko, the defense cooperation agreement was finalized last week, "which now allows us to officially sign it when Biden comes here."

Another deal to be signed will allow the US Coast Guard to patrol PNG's exclusive economic zone, with the island nation's officials on board as "ship riders." The agreement will also cover satellite surveillance, the minister told Reuters.

"We will be able to utilize the US satellite security systems. Once we sign that it will help monitor our waters, which we can't at the moment," Tkachenko stated.

The minister called it a "fantastic agreement" to protect the country's natural resources from being illegally poached and stolen, especially fishing.

In addition, the US will double its development assistance to the country to $32 million, including $25 million to tackle climate change, the report said, citing State Department documents submitted to the US Congress.

Biden will visit Papua New Guinea while traveling from the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima, Japan to the Quad Leaders' Summit in Sydney, Australia later this month. He will become the first sitting US president to visit a Pacific Island country.

The Papua New Guinea trip comes as the US is seeking to counter China's rising influence in the region, especially in light of the security pact that Beijing struck with the Solomon Islands last year.

Related Topics

Australia China Visit Sydney Beijing Hiroshima Papua New Guinea Japan Solomon Islands Congress From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestin ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegatio ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

1 hour ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

2 hours ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.