Biden to Sign Executive Order Implementing CHIPS Act Thursday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday to implement the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, CNN reported.

The $280 billion industrial policy bill, which Biden signed into law two weeks ago, includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's technological prowess.

The executive order will set up a 16-member steering council co-chaired by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and Office of Science and Technology Policy Acting Director Alondra Nelson, CNN reported.

Other members will be further drawn from Biden's national security and economics teams. The executive order will also set out Biden's six priorities for the implementation process.

Lawmakers passed the legislation in late July amid a global semiconductor shortage linked to the disruption of supply chains by the COVID-19 pandemic measures and sanctions, among other factors. The shortage has affected several economic sectors particularly hard, including the automotive, electronics and energy industries.