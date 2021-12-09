UrduPoint.com

Biden To Sign Executive Order On Carbon-Free US Electricity, Govt. Vehicles - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden to Sign Executive Order on Carbon-Free US Electricity, Govt. Vehicles - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday committing the United States to carbon-free electricity by 2030 and emission-free Federal vehicles by 2035, the White House announced.

"Today, President Biden will sign an executive order that demonstrates how the United States will leverage its scale and procurement power to lead by example in tackling the climate crisis," a fact sheet, released by the White House listing five key targets for the energy transition, said.

Chief among the targets was a "100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) by 2030," with at least half of that power being locally supplied clean energy sources to meet demand round-the-clock, the White House said.

The US federal government will work with utilities, developers, technology firms, financiers and others to purchase electricity produced from resources that generate no carbon emissions, including solar and wind, for all its operations by 2030, the White House also said.

"The federal government's real-time demand for electricity will be met with clean energy every hour, every day, and produced within the same regional grid where the electricity is consumed," it added. "With the scope and scale of this electricity demand, the federal government expects it will catalyze the development of at least 10 gigawatts of new American clean electricity production by 2030."

Another key goal was to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the federal vehicle fleet. The government owns about 600,000 vehicles and Biden's executive order pledges 100% zero-emission light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027, according to the White House.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity White House Vehicles Vehicle Same Lead United States All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

10 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

2 hours ago
 Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Woods to make comeback from injury next week

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Int ..

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Interim in Lebanon After Scandal ..

8 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor S ..

UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor Scholz

8 minutes ago
 Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Uk ..

Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacked

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.