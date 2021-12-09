Biden to Sign Executive Order on Carbon-Free US Electricity, Govt. Vehicles - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday committing the United States to carbon-free electricity by 2030 and emission-free Federal vehicles by 2035, the White House announced.

"Today, President Biden will sign an executive order that demonstrates how the United States will leverage its scale and procurement power to lead by example in tackling the climate crisis," a fact sheet, released by the White House listing five key targets for the energy transition, said.

Chief among the targets was a "100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) by 2030," with at least half of that power being locally supplied clean energy sources to meet demand round-the-clock, the White House said.

The US federal government will work with utilities, developers, technology firms, financiers and others to purchase electricity produced from resources that generate no carbon emissions, including solar and wind, for all its operations by 2030, the White House also said.

"The federal government's real-time demand for electricity will be met with clean energy every hour, every day, and produced within the same regional grid where the electricity is consumed," it added. "With the scope and scale of this electricity demand, the federal government expects it will catalyze the development of at least 10 gigawatts of new American clean electricity production by 2030."

Another key goal was to transition to the acquisition of only zero-emission vehicles by 2035 for the federal vehicle fleet. The government owns about 600,000 vehicles and Biden's executive order pledges 100% zero-emission light duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027, according to the White House.