Biden to Sign Executive Order on Friday to Support Abortion Rights - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to support abortion rights after the historic Roe v. Wade ruling was overturned, the White House said.

"Today, President Biden will sign an Executive Order Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services.

This Executive Order builds on the actions his Administration has already taken to defend reproductive rights by: Safeguarding access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception; Protecting the privacy of patients and their access to accurate information; Promoting the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics; and Coordinating the implementation of Federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care," the statement said.